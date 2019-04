KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim agrees with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that the state constitutions of Johor and Terengganu were nullified when the Federation of Malaya was formed based on the interpretation of the Federal Constitution.

“That is the position we take. Mahathir’s claim was based on the interpretation of the national constitution,“ he told reporters after receiving The Global Citizenship Award in conjunction with the Saturna Capital 30th Anniversary and Award Ceremony here today.

Anwar was responding to Mahathir’s blog post on Wednesday where he said it is paramount for Malaysians to continue upholding the Federal Constitution instead of a state’s set of laws as any initiative to overrule the supreme code would jeopardise the spirit of the country’s formation.

“It was agreed that Malaya would be a democracy where the people would choose the government. The Rulers would be constitutional heads without executive power.

“Their position would be guaranteed by the Constitution which would be the supreme law of the country,“ Mahathir said in his entry in his official blog chedet.cc.

As such, Mahathir said all parties should respect the people’s call in upholding the country’s democratic system, which ultimately grants power to the winning political party to exercise their duty.

Mahathir said all state constitutions which came into force prior to the 1957 Malaya independence are deemed nullified, hence cannot override the federal law.

Mahathir’s statement was issued two days after the new Johor state executive council was sworn in amid a debate over the Sultan’s powers.

Meanwhile, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reportedly said that Johor Sultan, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, must stop interfering in the state government to show the sincerity of his call today for civil discourse.

Muhyiddin said he appreciated the sultan’s gesture but added that the Johor palace must also admit to its role in the confrontation with the government.

Earlier today, the sultan said he wants those involved in the recent disagreement between the Johor and federal governments to put aside their differences for the well-being of the people.

On Monday, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal announced his new exco lineup that included three new names despite the federal Cabinet’s understanding that the previous officials would be retained despite the sultan’s demand for a reshuffle.

This caught Mahathir by surprise as he publicly insisted the sultan had no say in the matter, just ahead of the Johor MB announcement.