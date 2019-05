BATU PAHAT: Twenty nine tourists from China had some anxious moments this afternoon when the tour bus they were travelling in suddenly caught fire at Km97.2 of the North South Expressway (PLUS) north bound near Ayer Hitam here today.

Yong Peng Fire and Rescue Station operations officer, Khairul Nizam Aresat said his station received a call at 2.31pm and two fire engines from Yong Peng and Ayer Hitam stations with 13 personnel rushed to the incident location.

“In the incident, there were 31 people comprising 29 tourists from China, a driver and a tour guide who were on their way from Johor Baru to Malacca.

“Firemen took more than an hour to put the blaze under control,“ he said when contacted.

Khairul Nizan said there were no casualties reported in the fire and the cause of fire and losses were still being investigated. — Bernama