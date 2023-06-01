Any effort to topple state govt will disrupt cooperation commitment: Ewon

KOTA BELUD: Any effort to topple the existing state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor will disrupt the commitment of cooperation between the Sabah government and the current federal government.

United Kinabalu Progressive Organisation (UPKO) vice-president who is also Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick said political stability was important to ensure the momentum of the state’s development is maintained and to enforce and implement the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“With the establishment of the Unity Government at the federal level, the agenda to implement MA63 is one of the priorities based on the Cabinet’s discussion frequency including the recognition of the Works Department and the Sabah government to implement direct procurement of projects worth RM50 million and below.

“I am of the opinion that this momentum needs to be maintained and should not be threatened by any attempt to overthrow him (Hajiji),“ the Penampang MP told reporters after holding a walkabout programme at Tamu Mingguan Taginambur here today.

Ewon, who is also Kadamaian state assemblyman said that under Hajiji’s leadership, the state managed to reap over RM6 billion in revenue last year, which was Sabah’s best performance since the formation of Malaysia in 1963, thus proving his leadership skill.

Meanwhile, Ewon also informed that all seven Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen have made a consensus decision yesterday not to support any effort to overthrow Hajiji who was sworn in as Chief Minister after the 16th Sabah state election (PRN) in 2020.

“The Chief Minister was sworn in after the election process and the state government was formed. The state polls will only be held in three years time, so political parties can participate and negotiate on the formation of the government then, not now,“ he said.

As such, he said any effort to overthrow Hajiji is a back door negotiation that should not be entertained. - Bernama