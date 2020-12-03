‘Any law, including OSA, can be reviewed’

THE government is prepared to review existing laws, including the Official Secrets Act (OSA) to improve them, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said.

The government always conducts reviews of laws to ensure improvements benefit the people and the administration, he said.

“Every act of Parliament has its set objectives and the government is willing to listen to other views and amend any law to improve it.

“We are also willing to look at the Whistle Blower Protection Act 2010 (Act 711),” he said to a question by R. Sivarasa (PH-Sungai Buloh).

Sivarasa had asked if the government had any plans to enhance Act 711 by emulating the steps of Bursa Malaysia listed companies to set up an internal whistle-blower system.

He said Act 711 was passed in 2010 to fight graft and misconduct in the public and other sectors.

He said the Act also makes it easier to expose illegal activities, adding that whistle blowers must act in good faith as under Act 711, protection will be accorded to them.

“The information provided by them, as well as their identities, addresses and occupations will remain confidential. They will also have immunity from any civil or criminal action.”

In return, he said a whistle blower must cooperate and act within the provisions of the Act so that protection will be given to them under the law.”

The Act also allows enforcement agencies to conduct probes, he said.