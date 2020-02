SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has supported Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad far longer than PAS, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Nonetheless, she said, any party is welcome to express its support for the prime minister.

She was commenting on PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s recent announcement that his party will table a vote of confidence on Mahathir’s leadership in the Dewan Rakyat next month.

He said the tabling of the vote of confidence was decided unanimously by the PAS central leadership council during its monthly meeting. He added that the move did not mean PAS was working to form a new coalition with Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Wan Azizah said she had heard about a bipartisan statutory declaration to support Mahathir to see out the latter’s term as prime minister.

Speaking to reporters after the closing ceremony for the Regional Seminar on Peaceful Coexistence, Wan Azizah said the conference could help promote harmony, which is one of the strengths of this country.

In her speech, she said the Darul Ehsan Institute, with the help of universities, is coming up with a Peaceful Coexistence Index to identify the level of acceptance by Malaysians towards the concept of peaceful coexistence.

The index aims to create awareness about the need for peaceful coexistence, adding it will evaluate people’s perception and identify how deep certain problems are rooted in society.

She added the conference can become a platform to exchange views to develop common values that can become the foundation for peace and harmony in the region.