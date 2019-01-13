Anyone welcome to support Pakatan Harapan: Teresa Kok

KUALA LUMPUR: The DAP said today it welcomes any support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election.

Its deputy secretary-general, Teresa Kok Suh Sim, said she welcomed the support for PH expressed by Tan Sri M. Kayveas, from the of MyPPP party, which was once a component of the Barisan Nasional (BN).

Kayveas, who had come to file his nomination papers yesterday in Tanah Rata to contest the by-election, said he changed his mind and expressed support for the PH candidate, M. Manogaran of the DAP.

“I cannot say that we do not want his (Kayveas’) support. If he wants to support (PH), so be it. This is a free world (where) anyone can express support or disagreement,“ Kok told reporters after handing over appointment letters to the Seputeh Zone 2019/2020 committee members of the People’s Representative Council.

The Camerons by-election is being held after the Election Court, on Nov 30, annulled the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of the BN in the 14th general election (GE14) due to corrupt practices that had influenced the voters.

PH, Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independent candidates are contesting the by-election, namely DAP Pahang deputy chairman Manogaran, 60, retired senior police officer Ramli Mohd Nor, 61, former Aminuddin Baki Institute lecturer Sallehuddin Ab Talib, 61, and farmer Wong Seng Yee, 40, respectively. Polling is on Jan 26.