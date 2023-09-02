APAD, JPJ, Miros to conduct immediate probe into Genting Highlands crash

PUTRAJAYA: The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) have been instructed to conduct an immediate investigation against a tour agency after its van was involved in a fatal accident at Kilometre 4.8 Jalan Genting Highlands near Bentong, Pahang yesterday.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), meanwhile, has been directed to conduct an investigation and study the cause of the accident.

“MIROS is responsible for reviewing the safety of road conditions there and the findings of all these agencies will be submitted to the Works Ministry,” he told a press conference here today.

Loke said among the focus of the investigation include studying the road design and corners at the scene of the accident to determine if they posed a danger to road users.

He said this was after the vehicle was said to have lost control while approaching a sharp bend.

The accident involved a tourist van that crashed while on its way to Penang from Genting Highlands at 1.15 pm yesterday.

Six victims including the van driver died on the spot while the seventh victim died while being treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital. - Bernama