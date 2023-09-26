APAD: Operator’s licence of lorry involved in Segamat crash revoked with immediate effect

PUTRAJAYA: The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has revoked the operator’s licence of Sepadu Ikhlas Sdn Bhd, the operator of the lorry involved in the fatal crash at Kilometre 5, Jalan Segamat-Kuantan in Johor on Sept 1.

In a statement today, APAD said that investigations into the incident revealed that the company did not comply with the statutory licence conditions that had been set.

Following that, the Licence Cancellation and Suspension Committee (JPPL) has decided to revoke the company’s operator’s licence for failing to comply with the licence provisions under the Land Public Transport Act 2010 [Act 715] and dangerous driving.

APAD said that in addition to not complying with safety requirements as listed under the Road Transport Department’s (RTD) safety inspection and audit, the company also failed to renew the motor vehicle licence for the lorry, which had expired when the accident occurred.

“The revocation of the operator’s licence of the company takes effect immediately and after the period, any transaction related to the operator’s licence for the company in question will not be allowed,” said the statement.

According to APAD, checks with the relevant agency found that the company also had a high record of previous summonses.

The agency also reminded holders of vehicle operator’s licences to monitor the performance of their respective drivers and look after their welfare at all times in order to ensure the safety of other road users.

“APAD hopes that the actions taken against the company will serve as a lesson and a reminder to other operators to always comply with the rules that have been set, particularly in regards to safety issues,” it said.

Six family members who were killed in the crash involving four cars and a lorry were Amir Ruddin Ismail, 46, his wife, Norahimah Noor Muhammad, 43, and four of their children - Fatimatulzahrah, 17; Seri Khadijah Aqilah, 13; Rufaidatul Asyariyah, 10, and Muhammad Assyakrawi, five. -Bernama