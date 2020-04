KUALA LUMPUR: The Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) will resume operations beginning Wednesday April 29, from 8.30am until 1pm.

In a statement, APAD said today the operations would be at four regional offices namely the central, southern, eastern and northern regions and 12 Apad counters at the Road Transport Department (RTD).

The Apad counters are at the RTD branches in Shah Alam, Wangsa Maju; Negri Sembilan RTD; Bukit Katil; Johor RTD; Pahang RTD; Kelantan RTD ; Ipoh ; Seberang Jaya; Kedah RTD; Langkawi and Perlis RTD.

“In accordance with this ruling, the types of applications that can be accepted at Apad counters are licence renewal applications, vehicle licensing applications (STKs), submission of approval documents and driver’s card,“ the statement said.

According to the statement, other services at the counter will be opened based on the current development of the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s decision on the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Those who have dealings at Apad counters are advised to adhere to all Covid-19 prevention guidelines as set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) such as ensuring they do not have any symptoms of infection and to maintain social distancing,“ the statement said. - Bernama