Apartment residents living in fear following cracks

PETALING JAYA: Residents from the Seri Cempaka Flats in Pinggiran Tasik Kiambang, are fearing for their safety after cracks began appearing on the building and it also appeared to be sinking.

Parti Bangsa Malaysia candidate for Hulu Selangor, Haniza Mohamed Talha, who visited the affected residents, said she would reach out to the relevant agencies to quickly find a solution to the problem.

“I am not sure what the previous MP has done to resolve this, although I am made to understand that this problem has been brought to his attention for some time now.

“As a lawmaker, we should not take the welfare and safety of our voters lightly,“ she said in a statement.