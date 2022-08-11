Apartment residents living in fear following cracks

PETALING JAYA: Residents from the Seri Cempaka Flats in Pinggiran Tasik Kiambang, are fearing for their safety after cracks began appearing on the building and it also appeared to be sinking.
Parti Bangsa Malaysia candidate for Hulu Selangor, Haniza Mohamed Talha, who visited the affected residents, said she would reach out to the relevant agencies to quickly find a solution to the problem.
“I am not sure what the previous MP has done to resolve this, although I am made to understand that this problem has been brought to his attention for some time now.
“As a lawmaker, we should not take the welfare and safety of our voters lightly,“ she said in a statement.
As a former Selangor executive councillor in charge of housing between 2018 and 2020, Haniza said she was quite familiar with housing issues.
“I promise to give this problem top priority. I am also made to understand that following a preliminary study, the Mineral and Geoscience Department has suggested that sub-surface investigations be conducted to establish the stability of the surrounding areas; damaged drains be expeditiously repaired; review the drainage in the locality and conduct mitigation efforts to reduce water overrun at the surrounding slopes.
“Nobody should be living in fear of their building collapsing on them or more cracks appearing in their homes,“ she stressed.