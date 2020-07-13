Apec 2020 to be held year-end as scheduled: Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit will be held year-end as scheduled, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix).

Despite the ongoing global battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, he said Malaysia is determined to fulfill its responsibility as the host of Apec 2020.

“In this regard, Malaysia has taken proactive steps to continue the Apec work programmes by utilising the virtual conference format at the working group and Apec senior officials levels,” he said in reply to a question from Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking.

Mohamed Azmin said his ministry is mulling several options on how to hold the Apec economic summit at the end of this year in light of the post-Covid-19 pandemic situation, including organising a fully virtual conference.

Meanwhile, he said that Malaysia is actively carrying out the Apec 2020 agenda which is based on the “Shared Prosperity” concept, in line with the “Optimising Human Potential Towards A Future of Shared Prosperity” theme.

“The theme’s purpose is to develop balanced and fair cooperation among Apec economies towards achieving a more inclusive development, and various initiatives are underway to achieve this agenda based on three priority areas,” he said.

Additionally, it would also emphasise on improving trade and investment narratives by focusing on a more balanced, inclusive and sustainable regional economic integration for the people’s well-being; inclusive economic participation through digital economy and new technologies; as well as driving innovation sustainability.

With regards to the development of a new vision to replace the Bogor Goals which ends this year, Mohamed Azmin said Malaysia is actively organising discussions, engagement sessions and meetings with APEC member economies, academicians and industry representatives to come up with a Post-Apec 2020 Vision framework. — Bernama