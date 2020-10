PUTRAJAYA: Issues on corruption and transparency in the governance of Covid-19 funds are among the agenda of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Anti-Corruption and Transparency Experts’ Working Group (ACTWG) virtual meeting beginning today until Oct 23.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a statement today said the meeting, attended by representatives from 21 APEC economies, would also discuss anti-corruption efforts and initiatives in the Asia Pacific region.

The ACTWG meeting is chaired by the MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki, it said.

The MACC also organises the Network on Anti-Corruption Authorities and Law Enforcement Agencies (ACT-NET) meeting with anti-corruption representatives and enforcement officers from APEC economies to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation in fighting corruption, money laundering and illegal trade.

Besides that, the MACC also organises the virtual Capacity Building Workshop on Exposing the Unseen Hands: Tackling Concealment of Beneficial Ownership to deliberate on current issues pertaining to beneficial ownership. — Bernama