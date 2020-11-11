APEC contest to promote women entrepreneurship

KUALA LUMPUR: The fifth APEC Business Efficiency and Success Target Award (APEC BEST award), set to be held on Nov 12-13, aims to recognise the region’s best women-owned and women-managed small and medium businesses and promote women entrepreneurship.

Themed “Women Business Leadership in Post-Pandemic Recovery”, the award was initiated by Russia, with China, Japan, Malaysia and Mexico as co-sponsors.

In a statement, chair of APEC Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy, Carolina Cuevas, said this year’s award aims to identify and promote success stories from small and medium business owners and managers for the way they are dealing with the impact from Covid-19 pandemic.

“The impact of this crisis is being disproportionately felt by women and girls across the APEC region.

“Women face higher levels of economic hardships and income losses, and are facing an increase in hours dedicated to unpaid domestic work,” she said.

Cuevas noted that this year’s award will feature 20 nominees from 11 APEC economies, represent various economic sectors; from high-technology and social entrepreneurship to healthy food production.

A panel of judges, comprising entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, government officials, academia and civil society representing nine APEC economies, will determine the winner.

The participants will need to present and pitch their business model as well as answer questions from the panel of judges.

The contest will also recognise six winners in different categories, namely best growth potential; international attractiveness; best business sustainability in tackling pandemic; fourth industrial revolution project; best family business support and best top manager. — Bernama