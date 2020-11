KUALA LUMPUR: The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) yesterday launched the Putrajaya Vision 2040, an aspiration for the present and the future economic growth in next 20 years.

The fresh vision replaces the Bogor Goals that was announced in 1994 when the APEC leaders met in Bogor, Indonesia, and adopted for the long-term goal of free and open trade and investment in the region.

The vision was unveiled at the virtual Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who chaired the meeting. The event was held virtually for the first time due to Covid-19.

In his closing remarks, Muhyiddin reiterated that the core of the Putrajaya Vision 2040 is an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia Pacific community by 2040, for the prosperity of the people and future generations.

“Let us now work in solidarity to achieve this vision. Together as an Apec family, we can accomplish this,“ he said.

During his speech broadcast live on television, Muhyiddin and other leaders held the vision document to symbolise their adoption.

Muhyiddin then read the key points of the Leaders’ Declaration and announced its adoption amid rounds of applause including from all the leaders.

“It is a clear demonstration what we are capable of accomplishing when we set aside our differences and, of course, focus on shared values,“ he said.

In 2018, the leaders were not able to come to a consensus on the Leaders’ Declaration and in 2019, the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting was cancelled due to the domestic situation in Chile.

Earlier, Muhyiddin handed over the chairmanship to New Zealand. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered quick remarks, followed by a short video on New Zealand as the next host.-Bernama