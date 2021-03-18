APHM hopes more private hospitals be involved in immunisation programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM) hopes for more participation from the private healthcare establishments including private practitioners to help the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme implementation.

Its president, Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh said there are only a few private hospitals that are currently involved in the immunisation programme and some states like Melaka have not commenced vaccination for private hospital doctors and staff but only slated towards the end of the month or in phase two.

“Some of the private hospitals in these states are big economic contributors to the country and the states in terms of medical tourism.

“We hope the vaccination programme can be enhanced in some of these states including the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier this month, Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin announced the number of private hospitals already being used as vaccination centres for private healthcare workers in Phase 1 of the immunisation programme.

As Malaysia is moving into Phase 2 of the programme in 10 days, Dr Kuljit said the APHM is looking forward to strengthening its partnership with the government to ensure the vaccination exercise can be completed before the end of the year.

“There are talks with the government in remuneration of recovering costs in private healthcare establishments by the government so that it will not burden the people.

“Our proposal to help the economic frontliners via a private vaccination programme should be given due consideration and hopefully, after the early success of the public vaccination programme by the middle of the year or latest by third quarter targeted mainly for the economic frontliners,” he added. -Bernama