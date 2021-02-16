APHM looks forward to helping government in vaccinating the public

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16: Private hospitals are looking forward to working with the government to vaccinate the public in order to complete the national COVID-19 immunisation process earlier than expected.

Association of Private Hospitals of Malaysia (APHM) president Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh said the association was waiting to discuss the mechanism of vaccination as many would be delighted to be vaccinated in private hospitals.

“It’s a service we can provide for the public, however, we are waiting for further instructions. We will work closely with the government to make sure all the frontliners are covered with vaccination in the healthcare sector,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Kuljit said healthcare workers in private hospitals would receive the vaccination simultaneously with the government healthcare workers, and that they expressed gratitude to the government for the effort.

The APHM also urged all citizens who were suitable for the vaccine to get themselves vaccinated.

It said the vaccines were safe and the potential long-term complication of COVID-19 was far severe than the unlikely side effects of the vaccine. - Bernama