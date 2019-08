KUALA LUMPUR: Air quality over Johan Setia, in the Klang district of Selangor, was at the unhealthy level as at 6pm today.

According to the Malaysian Air Pollution Index (APIMS) data, Air Pollution Index (API) reading at the time stood at 105.

The reading at 5am was 104 and peaked at 107 at 9am.

APIMS also reported 67 areas with air quality at moderate levels today including Kota Bahru (Kelantan), Sungai Petani (Kedah), Banting (Selangor), Nilai (Negeri Sembilan) and Jerantut (Pahang).

APIs between 0 and 50 is good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 301 above (hazardous).

The public can refer to the apims.doe.gov.my portal for current API readings. — Bernama