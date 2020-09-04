APIB responds to government’s call to create jobs for Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Asia Pacific Investment Bank (APIB) will create more jobs for Malaysians in the financial sector while contributing to the recovery of the economy, post-pandemic.

Its chief executive officer Chris Wong noted that the country’s education system has successfully cultivated financial experts, especially in the Islamic finance industry.

“We urgently need these talents with traditional investment banking background to join us,” he said in a statement today.

APIB has various positions to fill, including investment banking product manager, trade finance product manager, international settlement manager, asset management product manager, Islamic financial product manager, and direct business department head.

In another development, the bank is partnering with Ripple, a blockchain technology company to explore new digital finance services for the Malaysian market especially on digital asset trading facilitation.

“The bank is working with Ripple to explore faster and cheaper ways for people and businesses to facilitate cross-border transactions more efficiently at a competitive cost,” he said.

Wong further noted that the Malaysian government would reveal its Digital Economy Masterplan in October to expand all sectors, including non-manufacturing in the country.

“It is a sign that technology and digitisation will be playing an increasingly important role in the Malaysian economy,” he added.

Bursa Malaysia also highlighted several key sectors that will benefit from the digitalisation trend during its Invest Malaysia 2020 Conference held on Sept 1.

“We believe the financial industry will be in the fast lane in embracing technology and digitalisation posts-pandemic. This is another reason APIB is actively recruiting financial experts,” Wong said.

APIB, founded by Nanjing Zijin Investment Group Co Ltd, established its presence in Labuan in 2015.

It obtained the Labuan Financial Service Authority’s approval to operate as an offshore investment bank in 2017. -Bernama