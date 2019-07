BALIK PULAU: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) has adequate assets to face natural disasters, especially floods, according to its chief commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab.

He said the important thing now was for APM officers to train its volunteers, so that they could handle the assets.

“Recently, we received 100 aluminium boats (ARB) and 100 inflatables (RIB) to further enhance the efficiency of APM members,” he told reporters after receiving an ARB boat from Bayan Baru branch of Lions Clubs International, here today.

Currently, the APM has over two million members nationwide but only 30,000 are active, with about 2,000 people on duty each day, he added.

“The 2,000 active members are on duty 24 hours a day with Mers 999 in 141 districts nationwide, but in the event of massive floods for example, all APM members will be deployed,“ he said. - Bernama