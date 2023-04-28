APM: Landslide detected in Beruas

IPOH: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) detected the occurrence of a landslide in Kampung Buruk Bakul near Beruas, yesterday.

The Manjung district APM, in a statement on its official Facebook page, said that the office was alerted of the incident at about 9.20pm yesterday.

“The APM Charlie Squad, with a strength of six members, rushed to the scene to monitor the situation,” it said, adding that the landslide was caused by water flowing from the top of the hill.

Following this, residents in the area have been advised to take necessary precautions. - Bernama