APM personnel injured during SAR operation at site of landslide

BATANG KALI: A Selangor Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel who was involved in the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation at the site of a tragic landslide in Batabg Kali, here suffered a knee injury and reported to be receiving treatment.

Selangor APM in a statement yesterday said Erzvicly Fazikhan Zakariah suffered an injury to his knee after fallen at the site of the landslide.

“Erzvicly Fazikhan suffered the injury while trying to pull himself after falling into a mud sludge. The safety of our personnel is of utmost priority when carrying out their duties,“ said APM in the statement.

APM is among agencies involved in the SAR which was started immediately after the tragic landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm, Gohtong Jaya here. Other agencies involved in the operation include the police, Armed Forces and the Special Task Force.

The SAR headed by the Fire and Rescue Department has entered the fourth day today and as of today 24 have perished in the tragedy while nine more are still missing. - Bernama