APM: Public should avoid Lata Bayu waterfall

ALOR SETAR: The Civil Defence Force (APM) has issued an advisory to the public stating they should stay away from the Lata Bayu waterfall in Asam Jawa, Baling during the current unpredictable weather and monsoon transitional phase.

Kedah APM Disaster Operations Division chief Capt Saifuddin Abdullah said the Lata Bayu waterfall is on the list of 39 recreation areas identified as hot spots at high risk of water surge phenomenon in the state.

He said the most recent water surge phenomenon in Lata Bayu occurred on Aug 31 after a heavy downpour and trapped two women, who were fortunately rescued.

“The public must be cautious when visiting recreational areas for picnics or camping, especially the Lata Bayu waterfall, as it is one of the areas prone to debris flows in Baling,” he told a press conference, here today.

Saifuddin said the Baling district has the highest recorded at-risk for water surge locations with 11 spots followed by six in Yan and five in Sik.

“In addition to Lata Bayu, the 10 other high-risk areas in Baling are Kuala Kedua, Lata Bukit Hijau, Teratak Simpul, Lata Celak Iboi, Air Panas Ulu Legong, Lubuk Badak, Sungai Pam, Lata Baling, Lubuk Pedati and Lata Nering,” he said.

He added that 1,100 state APM personnel are on standby to be mobilised to handle flash floods expected during the transitional phase of the Northeast Monsoon.

“A total of 357 high-risk flood areas have been identified, particularly along the Sungai Muda basin, and in the Kulim, Baling, Kuala Muda, Bandar Baharu, Kota Setar and Kubang Pasu districts,” he said. - Bernama