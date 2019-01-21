APM’s drone unit monitors flood areas from the air

KUCHING: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Sarawak, through its drone unit conducts a survey from the air to check and monitor areas affected by floods.

Sarawak APM director Colonel Mohtar Samad said the water levels were beginning to drop in all flood-affected areas.

“If the heavy rain continues, it is possible that the water will rise again, but from APM’s monitoring from the air, the river water in receding and its water flows smoothly,“ he said in a statement today.

As of 4pm today, the number of evacuees placed at four evacuation centres each in Kuching, Lundu and Sematan, remained at 133 people from 32 families as recorded at noon today.

Meanwhile, the secretariat of the State Disaster Management committee in a statement said, in Kuching, 32 people from nine families affected by the flood were located at Dewan Sinar, Kampung Sungai Lumut while 27 from five families were in Surau Ar-Rahman in Kampung Sungai Batu.

Another 42 victims from 11 families were accommodated at Kampung Paon community hall, Lundu and 32 victims from seven families were placed at a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sebat, Sematan. — Bernama