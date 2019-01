ALOR STAR: The Civil Defence Force (APM) still has its personnel stationed in the coastal areas of Langkawi, Kuala Kedah and Kuala Muda despite a notice stating that the tropical storm Pabuk is no longer a threat.

The notice was issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) at 11 am today.

Kedah APM Operations and Disaster officer Capt Saifuddin Abdullah said its personnel stationed in the coastal areas would continue to monitor the situation this afternoon as a precautionary measure.

“The operations for this storm has ended but we are maintaining our level of preparedness by to face any possibility.

“Water sport activities on the Langkawi coast is now allowed, but the public are advised to be vigilant at all time,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, Kedah APM director Lt Col Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacob was reported to have said that based on the MetMalaysia forecast, Langkawi was expected to get the tropical storm from 2 pm today.

MetMalaysia had earlier stated that Pabuk was moving north-west over the Gulf of Siam by crossing the Isthmus of Kra into the Andaman Sea which could can cause heavy rains in the northern states of the peninsula. — Bernama