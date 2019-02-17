APM to deploy over 200 personnel at Lima’19

LANGKAWI: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) will deploy more than 200 personnel at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace 2019 (Lima’19) exhibition scheduled from March 26 to 30.

APM deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Norhafifi Ismail said the personnel would assist in security and emergency response during the 15th edition of the exhibition.

“The personnel are from Langkawi APM and other Kedah division. APM will also apply for booth to showcase our land and water assets at LIMA’19 to introduce our roles and functions to the community,“ he told a press conference at the Langkawi APM Complex here today.

Earlier, Norhafifi witnessed the handover of duties of Langkawi APM Civil Defence District Officer Lt (PA) Nalzatul Ashikin Nordin to Capt (PA) Ahmad Shahfikri Darus.

Meanwhile, Norhafifi said the new Langkawi APM complex was scheduled to be opened by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Sunday (Feb 24). — Bernama