APM: Two PPS in Padang Terap closed

ALOR SETAR: The two temporary evacuation centres (PPS), which were opened in the Padang Terap district last night, were closed at 1 pm today.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said that 76 people from 23 families, who were housed at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tualak and SK Perik, have been allowed to return home.

“Since it was opened at 11.46 last night, a total of 43 people from 15 families have been placed in PPS SK Tualak, while 33 people from eight families have been housed in SK Perik, following the flooding that occurred due to heavy rain since 5 pm yesterday.

“Today’s weather conditions are good and the water has receded, so all the victims have been allowed to return to their homes,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said that the number of people housed at PPS SK Binjai in Kubang Pasu district had dropped to 87 people from 27 families as of 1 pm, compared with 91 people from 28 families reported this morning. - Bernama