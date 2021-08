KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) foiled an attempt to smuggle in RM350,000 worth of contraband cigarettes (rokok putih) it discovered on Pulau Karah, an uninhabited Terengganu island.

Terengganu Maritime director, Capt. Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli, said a patrol crew spotted the suspicious packages containing 330,000 cigarettes on a beach 1.5 nautical miles from Pulau Bidong at 6pm on Saturday.

“Several packages of the cigarettes wrapped in transparent plastic were discovered and believed smuggled from a neighbouring country.

“We believe Pulau Karah was being used as a transit point to bring the cigarettes into the peninsula for sale,” he said during a press conference at the Terengganu Maritime headquarters today.

He did not rule out a local mastermind was behind the smuggling of the cigarettes.

“Criminals are now using sea routes because of the Covid-19 checkpoints (SJR) on land routes.”

Capt. Muhammad Suffi said APMM Terengganu will step up border surveillance and investigations to identify the suspects.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama