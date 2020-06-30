APMM foils drug-distribution activity using waterways

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) over the weekend detained eight men believed to have been using the waterways for drug distribution activity in Rompin district.

Pahang APMM director Marine First Admiral Amran Daud said the suspects were aged between 25 and 49, with four of them nabbed on a fibre boat along the Endau estuary.

“We found drugs believed to syabu packed in two packages, weighing 238.5g and also RM3,350 in cash,“ he told reporters at the APMM office, here today.

Amran said the arrests led to another raid at a house in Endau, in Mersing where syabu and heroin weighing 388.85g were found and four more suspects nabbed.

He said all of the drugs seized were worth RM61,000, adding that the suspects were believed to have been based in Johor and had been using the waterways to distribute drugs for the Pahang market.

The eight men have been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations, he added. - Bernama