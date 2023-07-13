Apologise over Kedah MB’s alleged insult of S’gor Sultan, pol-sec tells PN

SHAH ALAM: Political secretary to the Selangor Menteri Besar, Juwairiya Zulkifli, has called for an apology from Perikatan Nasional (PN) over the statement of its election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) who allegedly undermined the Selangor Sultan’s choice of Menteri Besar.

In a statement here today, Juwairiya said the alleged statement by Muhammad Sanusi, who is also Kedah Menteri Besar, was ill-mannered, disrespectful and unbecoming in the context of Malay culture and Royalty.

“I urge PN to apologise immediately and cease implicating the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah in its election campaign and political ceramah,” she said.

She said the Royal Institution was sovereign and must not be repudiated through baseless allegations for the sake of attracting support.

A video of Muhammad Sanusi allegedly insulting the Sultan of Selangor, during a PN ceramah in Selayang on Tuesday, is making the rounds on social media. He allegedly drew comparisons with Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in how their respective appointments were made.

Meanwhile, Selangor PKR youth chief Selangor Muhammad Izuan Ahmad Kasim lodged a report on the matter today at the Shah Alam district police headquarters.

“As a Malaysian citizen and a resident of Selangor, I believe that the statement (allegedly) issued by the Kedah Menteri Besar is clearly insulting, disparaging and harmful towards the Constitutional Monarchy system, especially the Selangor Sultanate,” he said.

He said all 22 Selangor PKR youth divisions have been told to lodge similar police reports. -Bernama