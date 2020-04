PETALING JAYA: Many techpreneurs are seeing their start-ups fall, and techies are back at the drawing board, thinking up the next big thing.

As people adapt to spending more time indoors, creative solutions for real life problems will come from repurposed home tech laboratories, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) CMO Raymond Siva said today.

The Movement Control Order (MCO) has moved many folks online, including the younger tech-savvy entrepreneurs, who are quietly etching out their own, and likely the nation’s digital futures. Several Malaysian app have come to the rescue, he said.

A team of Malaysian researchers was officially recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for developing a website that provides accurate public information concerning the Covid-19 outbreak in February.

The website, https://www.coronatracker.com, allows the public to keep track of the latest developments on Covid-19, while collecting data for further analysis.

“We can be sure that the CoronaTracker won’t be the only instance of innovation from Malaysia during this pandemic,” he said.

“Data presents a huge opportunity for businesses attempting to solve problems in customer experience, eCommerce and eBanking, and the need for urgent solutions will trigger demand-led innovations, even as the economy looks to all form of assistance to recuperate over the year.

“There are more stories of innovativeness in the Malaysian app scene. And in challenging times like these, the following may be our next favourite go-to app:”

1. MySejahtera

Health is everyone’s primary concern at present - and pilot programme, a Malaysian-developed app has been introduced to help monitor the spread of Covid-19; The app allows users to perform health self-assessment on themselves and their families. Launched on 6 April 2020, it enables the MOH to monitor users’ health condition, and then take immediate action in providing required treatment to those in need. MySejahtera is available in the Galeri Aplikasi Mudah Alih Kerajaan Malaysia (Gamma), Apple App Store, Google Play Store and the Huawei AppGallery. The MySejahtera app is free and everyone is encouraged to register.

Using digital technology to curtail and control the pandemic in Malaysia, the app is managed by administrators within the Ministry of Health (MOH), with the assistance of National Security Council (NSC) and Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu).

Go to: https://mysejahtera.malaysia.gov.my/intro/

2. Vsure.life

Hospitalisation expenses are on the mind of every household head now, and for good reason - Covid-19.

Rare indeed, has an event otherwise seen as force majeure, been covered by insurers. In AXA’s case however, the eMedic plan for hospitalisation has been tweaked so that customers do not have to wait for 30-120 days to use the plan for Covid-19. Purchasing this insurance on the Vsure.life app, the plan will now cover customers regardless of waiting time. The Vsure Malaysian app “brings insurance protection right into the hands of the people, especially to the masses in the M40 & B40 groups”, according to its Malaysian founders Eddy Wong and Jason Ho.

Go to: Vsure.life

3. Naluri

As we get used to life indoors, wouldn’t it be great to also get our health back on track? Naluri, which is co-founded by Dr. Jeremy Ting, Dr. Hariyati Shahrima Abdul Majid and Azran Osman-Rani, Naluri is a digital therapeutics solution. It provides professional health and life coaching services, connecting the app’s users to health professionals such as psychologists, dieticians, and fitness coaches. During the MCO period, it is important to keep your mental health as strong as your physical strength. Having access to professional medical support is an important consideration.

Go to: https://www.naluri.life/

4. King’s League: Odyssey

Just when the MCO was extended, out came Apple with the news that they are making several premium mobile games free to download during the MCO. This include’s Malaysian developer Kurechii’s brainchild! If knights and dragons can keep you occupied, this is your go-to.

And if not, there are other Malaysian made options; Perhaps Tiny Guardians or Kaigan Games’ SIMULACRA. Aside from these, Ejen Ali: Emergency or Mak Cun’s Adventure may be your pleasure, among many other Malaysian game app creations!

The number of users in the mobile games segment in Malaysia is expected to reach 7.3m by 2024. However, that statistic could increase significantly boosted by the current spike in home-bound customer base. With video games serving as a great motivation to ‘stay at home’, chances of both, demand and supply for games increasing, is pretty good!

Go to: https://apps.apple.com/my/app/kings-league-odyssey/id698470765

5. Boost

While the QR scanning function is not going to be Boost’s most used function as people may have temporarily reduced visits to brick-and-mortar stores, “Malaysia’s award-winning homegrown e-wallet with an edge”, can still be used for settling bills and grocery-delivery! Meanwhile, ringing up those rewards and cashbacks as you pay, is a nice-to-have too.

Go to: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=my.com.myboost&hl=en