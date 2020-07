KUALA LUMPUR: The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has proposed for a further six month extension of the automatic moratorium on the repayment/payment of loans/financing which will end this September.

Its call for the extension is due to the contraction in economic activities amid the recovery period businesses are going through due to the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.

FMM said in a statement that the added six months will help provide financial relief and give some breathing space to the many small and medium enterprises and individual business persons who are facing economic challenges.

It will also help companies struggling to sustain their businesses and help them retain their workers, besides lend relief to those who have been retrenched or whose salaries have been reduced.

“At the same time, to ensure that the economy can quickly recover, the extended moratorium would allow SMEs including entrepreneurs to tap and benefit from the various initiatives that have been introduced under the PENJANA Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan to assist with business recovery without further burdening businesses with the cost of servicing their loans/financing and indirectly reduce their cost of business survival,” a statement by FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai.

FMM has therefore made an appeal to the government to provide further assistance in the following areas, which has a significant cost impact on businesses and would provide reprieve to many facing tight cash flow issues.

1)Six-month moratorium from date of disbursement on all of the PENJANA financing schemes as currently only the RM500 million Bumiputera Relief Financing has provided this relief.

2)Stamp duty exemptions are now granted only for instruments of transfer (partial exemption) and loan agreements (full exemption) for sale and purchase agreements signed between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. We appeal to the Government to extend this stamp duty exemption to all loan and financing instruments for a one year period from July 1, 2020 until June 30, 2021.

3)Stamp duty exemption for SMEs has now been extended on any instrument executed for Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. FMM would like to further propose that the stamp duty exemption be extended to M&As and partnership agreements agreed or signed prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and were disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and MCO. Some of the documents were signed prior to these events and are only now proceeding but will take a longer time to be implemented given the changes that have taken place over the past few months. As it stands now, these projects will not be able to enjoy the duty exemption.

“As a result of the Covid-19 and the Movement Control Orders (MCOs), businesses have seen a big drop in revenue, suffered financial losses and faced severe trade challenges which have impacted business sustainability, employment and productivity. While the essential sectors were allowed to operate in stages during the MCO period, they were still impacted by disruptions to their supply chains and ability to meet their trade obligations especially export orders given that they were only operating at half their capacity,” Soh added and hopes the government would consider the above mentioned, which would provide reprieve to many currently facing tight cash flow issues.