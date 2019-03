PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today dismissed three of four appeals by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) over his interlocutory matters in his criminal charges involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The decision was a unanimous one by a three-member panel comprising Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof, Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang and Datuk Lau Bee Lan.

For the three appeals which was dismissed, the court held that there was no appealable error made by the High Court judge that warranted the appellate court’s intervention.

The appeals included Najib’s bid to obtain a gag order to prohibit the media and public from discussing the merits of his criminal case.

The other two were for access of investigation documents, including witness statement at pre-trial stage and on the Attorney-General Tommy Thomas’ move to withdraw his certificate to transfer Najib’s seven charges relating to the SRC International’s funds, from the sessions court to the High Court.

The court, meanwhile, allowed Najib’s appeal to obtain a copy of the appointment letter authorising lawyer Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah to lead the prosecution in his SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

In overturning the High Court decision, Justice Rhodzariah ordered the prosecution to produce a copy of the appointment letter.

The 66-year old Pekan Member of Parliament is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust and one charge of abusing his position over SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

He was also charged with three counts of money laundering involving the same amount of money. — Bernama