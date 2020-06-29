Appeals Court to hear on Friday prosecution’s bid for stay of ruling in RM194m forfeiture suit

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal will hear on Friday the prosecution’s bid to stay a High Court’s decision in dismissing its application to forfeit over RM194 million that was seized from Umno, Wanita MCA and two companies pending disposal of an appeal.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat, in a WhatsApp message, confirmed the matter.

Umno lawyer Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh, when contacted, also confirmed the hearing date has been fixed on Friday to hear the stay application.

On Feb 7, this year, a Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed the prosecution’s applications to forfeit over RM194 million seized from Umno, Wanita MCA, Perano Sdn Bhd and Binsabi Sdn Bhd.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan held that the monies could not be convincingly said were received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and that there was no evidence to prove that the monies came from unlawful activities.

The forfeiture applications against Umno involved RM192,965,413.61 and RM300,000 against Wanita MCA.

Meanwhile, for Perano, a company which sells hijab, and Binsabi Sdn Bhd, which supplies tents, involved RM337,634.78 and RM827,250, respectively, which they allegedly received from Najib.

On June 19 this year, the High Court dismissed the prosecution’s application to stay the court’s Feb 7 decision pending appeal at the Court of Appeal.

The MACC filed a civil forfeiture suit against 41 entities, comprising individuals, companies and political parties, under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act to recover about RM270mil believed to be linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), in June last year. - Bernama