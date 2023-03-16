Appeals Court upholds 14 years’ jail on man for molestation, carnal intercourse offences

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today upheld the 14-year jail sentence imposed on a former primary school teacher for outrage of modesty and committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature on a male teenager.

Mohamad Shafie Abdul Rani’s appeal was dismissed by a three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali and Datuk Lim Chong Fong.

In delivering the court’s unanimous decision, Justice Hadhariah said Mohamad Shafie’s conviction for the offences was safe and that there were no errors by the Sessions Court and High Court.

Mohamad Shafie, 53, was convicted and sentenced to six years’ jail by the Sessions Court on July 27, 2021 on three counts of molesting the then 11-year-old boy in a school room and a teacher’s training centre in Hilir Perak district, Perak, in 2012 and 2013.

He was also found guilty and sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment by the Sessions Court for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature on the same victim when he was 17 years old at a house in Langkap in Hilir Perak district on Dec 2018.

Mohamad Shafie was ordered to serve his sentences consecutively from Feb 8, 2019, the date of his arrest, and was ordered to be placed under police supervision for two years after he has completed serving his jail sentence.

The High Court dismissed his appeal against conviction and sentence on May 26 last year.

He was represented by lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi while deputy public prosecutor Mohd Fuad Abdul Aziz appeared for the prosecution. - Bernama