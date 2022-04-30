Appeals for rejected BKM aid applications can be made from May 2

KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals whose applications for the Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) aid were not approved will have one month to submit their appeals from May 2.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the government was aware that perhaps there may be applicants who are eligible for the BKM aid but who have yet to be registered in the government database.

“Applicants can submit an appeal with relevant documents for a review by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

“This appeal process is also to ensure that the assistance will reach those who really need it,” he said in a statement today.

He said appeal applications could be submitted either online via the IRB BKM 2022 official portal from May 2 at https://bkm.hasil.gov.my or by delivering the BKM 2022 appeal form manually.

The appeal forms can be delivered manually from May 9 to the nearest IRB branches, Satellite Offices (PS), Revenue Service Centres (PKH) or Urban Transformation Centre (UTC).

“Once the BKM database is updated, BKM payments to applicants whose appeal is successful will be channelled during Phase 3 and Phase 4 that are scheduled for September and December,” he said.

He said these applicants can refer to the frequently asked questions (FAQ) which have been uploaded on BKM’s official portal (https://bkm.hasil.gov.my) for more information.

“The government remains committed to ensuring this assistance reaches those targeted to ensure the well-being of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family),” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said the government had updated data of the B40 group that is eligible to receive the BKM and, so far, nearly RM2 billion had been paid out under Phase 1 to almost nine million B40 recipients nationwide in March while a payout of RM1.1 billion under Phase 2 will be made in June. - Bernama