Appendicitis: Syed Saddiq yet to fully recover, had to seek treatment during youth summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman had to seek medical attention in the midst of the Youth Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019, which he opened today.

He was taken to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) after complaining of a stomach ache following his appendicitis surgery on Dec 11.

Earlier, he had launched the Youth KL Summit, which is a prelude to the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019 to be chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad which is to run from tomorrow until Saturday.

Syed Saddiq did not attend the Young Government Leaders’ roundtable which he was scheduled to chair and also skipped the lunch session with the participants.

Bernama later learnt that the problem was not severe and that he would be attending the Young Government Leaders Dinner at Atmosphere360 Revolving Restaurant, KL Tower after touring the tower this evening.

Tomorrow, the Youth and Sports Minister will give his presentation on Special Projects Leadership in the morning.

On Dec 11, the Youth and Sports Ministry said in a statement that Syed Saddiq’s operation was successful and that he was in stable condition. — Bernama