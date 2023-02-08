Applicants need not sit for theory driving test twice: Loke

PUTRAJAYA: Starting Sept 15, any individual who holds either a motorcycle or motorcar driving licence and wishes to obtain a different class of driving licence is exempted from attending the driver education curriculum (KPP01) course and theory test, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

For example, he said those who have passed the KPP01 theory test for a motorcycle driving licence do not need to attend the KPP01 for the second time when taking a motorcar driving licence.

Candidates, however, are still required to undergo training and sit for circuit and on-the-road practical tests separately when taking a motorcycle and motorcar driving licence, he said.

“We merge the course and theory test so that licence applicants no longer need to take them twice,” he told a press conference here today.

Loke said the merging method had been practised in Malaysia previously before it was changed at some point, adding that the system would not affect drivers’ level of competence.

He said apart from simplifying the process of obtaining a driver’s licence and saving time, the new ruling will also provide savings of up to RM100 for licence applicants. -Bernama