Application, distribution of cash aid easy — Flood victims

SHAH ALAM: Flood victims in Taman Sri Muda here described the process of application and distribution of flood aid, including the Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI), by the federal and state governments as easy and smooth.

Pang Lu Tan, 72, said he only needed to provide his identity card and a few photos of the flood incident as evidence when submitting an application to the Klang District Office two weeks ago before receiving a message to receive cash aid today.

“It’s not difficult to apply. Just had to bring my IC and my wife’s, and keep on standby a few pictures of the flood as proof. The Klang District Office also facilitated the process as we only submitted one form for two applications of assistance, namely the BWI and Bantuan Selangor Bangkit (BSB).

“So today I got two grants at once, RM1,000 each. It is a relief to be able to buy necessities to replace the damaged goods,” he told reporters after receiving the cash aid at Dewan Azalea in Taman Sri Muda here.

Pang said although the cash aid might be small compared to the losses he suffered, it would help to ease his burden.

“It’s not just our place that was flooded. It’s everywhere you go. So this has certainly helped,“ he said.

For Hamizan Sampol, 46, who came to the hall in a wheelchair, the distribution process was fast and smooth as priority was given to the elderly and persons with disabilities (PwD).

“My wife Siti Rokoyyah Hasan, 41, and I left our house around 9 am and wanted to get here earlier because we were told that many people were waiting for help today. It was a bit crowded but there are special stations in the hall for PwD and senior citizens, so we didn’t have to wait long.

“Alhamdulillah, I want to use this cash aid to buy my automatic bed motor which was damaged in the Taman Sri Muda flood, which submerged the ground floor of my house,“ said Hamizan, who suffered a leg deformity in an accident last year.

Factory operator N. Sivakumar said he would use the money received to buy basic household amenities especially electrical goods.

“Some may say the RM2,000 from the two sources of aid is small. But it actually is a big help for us who are in trouble,” he said.

Checks by Bernama at the distribution centre found that aid recipients started filling the hall from 8 am to receive the compassionate aid from the federal and Selangor governments. — Bernama