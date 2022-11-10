Application for GE15 observers opens today until Oct 21: EC

KUALA LUMPUR: Application to be observers for the 15th General Election is now opened from today (Oct 11) until October 21, according to the Election Commission (EC).

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said applications to be observers to represent any organisation would be subjected to the stipulated terms and conditions.

“Observers are allowed to observe the election processes such as the nomination process, campaigning, early voting, voting process, vote counting and vote tallying until the announcement of the election results,” he said in a statement today.

He advised those who are interested to submit their applications before the application closing date.

For more information and to download the form, they can visit the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my/.

Yesterday, following weeks of intense speculation over GE15 being held during the annual monsoon season, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament.

According to Article 55 (4) of the Federal Constitution, the GE15 must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of the Parliament. — Bernama