Application for Monsoon Season Aid now open, to benefit 318,750 rubber smallholders

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 318,750 rubber smallholders will receive the Monsoon Season Assistance (BMT) of RM800 each this year, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said they comprised 232,427 rubber smallholders registered with the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) and 86,323 others registered under the Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said applications for the assistance, which involves a total allocation of RM256 million, were open from yesterday until Sept 15.

“The BMT 2023 programme reflects the government’s commitment to helping rubber smallholders and tappers in facing financial issues during the monsoon season.

“The government really hopes rubber smallholders and tappers will fully benefit from this programme,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid said the BMT is provided to rubber smallholders who manage their own plantations, but plantation owners who are members of the Group Replanting Project are also eligible for the assistance.

He said rubber tappers who depend on tapping rubber as their main source of income and do not own rubber plantations are also included in the list of recipients for the assistance.

In addition, individuals registered with RISDA and in the Smallholders Development System (e-SPeK) are also eligible for this assistance, he said.

BMT 2023 applications and updates can be made at www.pekebunkecilrisda.gov.my.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the 2023 Budget last February announced the increase for BMT from RM600 to RM800 with a total allocation of RM256 million. -Bernama