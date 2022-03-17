Application for PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia package to open from mid-April

KUALA LUMPUR: The application for the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family Student Device) package specifically for institutions of higher learning (IPT) students from the bottom 40 per cent income group (B40) families will open from mid-April.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said 400,000 of those students, from either public or private IPT, colleges or community colleges under the Ministry of Higher Education, would benefit from the initiative.

“Students from the poor and B40 families whose parents earn not more than RM4,850 a month can apply for the package which offers mobile devices and internet access which they can use for their studies,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address for the ministry at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

The PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia package was announced during the tabling of the Budget 2022 in October last year in line with the government’s aspiration to ensure that the people, especially IPT students can use the necessary devices and enjoy internet access at a reasonable cost.

It was an initiative to help the students to attend online learning activities, surf the Internet for research purposes, and send messages to stay connected with their families and friends. — Bernama

