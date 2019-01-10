Application for postal voting facility closes tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian voters currently residing abroad can apply for postal voting facility for the Cameron Highlands by-election on Jan 26 from the Election Commission (EC) official portal.

The application for ballot papers can be done by downloading the 1B form (for oversea voters) from http://www.spr.gov.my/ to be filled up and then to email it back to upup@spr.gov.my, the latest by 11.59pm, tomorrow (Jan 11), according to the EC website here today.

In doing so, the applicant will receive a ballot paper from EC to be delivered to the address indicated on the form and thus the applicant may vote for the by-election.

The nomination day for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election will be held this Saturday, and polling day will be on Jan 26.

On Nov 30, the Election Court declared Barisan Nasional’s Datuk C. Sivarraajh victory in the Cameron Highlands seat at the 14th General Election null and void due to corrupt practices. — Bernama