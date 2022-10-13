Application for postal voting for Bugaya state by-election now open

KUALA LUMPUR: Applications for domestic and foreign postal voting for the Bugaya state by-election are open from today.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today, said the closing date for the application will be announced after a special meeting to discuss the Bugaya state by-election on Oct 20.

According to him, the EC has received an official notification from the Sabah State Assembly Speaker on the vacancy of the Bugaya state seat yesterday.

Last Oct 7, the media reported that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, consented to the revocation of six ordinances and proclamations of emergency promulgated in 2020 that prevented by-elections from being held in Batu Sapi, Gerik and Bugaya amid the COVID-19 pandemic, effective last Oct 6.

The revocation order was named Emergency (Essential Powers) (Revocation) Ordinance 2022; Proclamation of Emergency (No. 2) (Revocation) 2022 for Parliamentary Constituency P.185 Batu Sapi, Sabah; Proclamation of Emergency (No. 2) (Revocation) 2022 for Parliamentary Constituency P.054 for Gerik, Perak and Proclamation of Emergency (No. 3) (Revocation) 2022 for the State Constituency N.66 of Bugaya, Sabah.

More to come. - Bernama