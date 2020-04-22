Application for travel permit opens

PETALING JAYA: Anyone who wishes to return to Kuala Lumpur from their respective home towns can now send in an application at a police station or on a mobile app.

The police will begin accepting applications from Friday, and travel is allowed only from May 1.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the mobile app, called GerakMalaysia, is a collaboration between the police and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission.

He said details such as names, number of family members travelling and where they are travelling from must be included in the application.

“For those who prefer to send in their applications at the police station, call to set up an appointment first,” he said at his daily press conference today.

Ismail Sabri said the authorities would come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for those who wish to travel based on the number of applications received and advice from the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the construction sector would be allowed to operate but only under strict guidelines to be issued by the International Trade and Industry, Works as well as Housing and Local Government Ministries.

He said more than 19,000 applications have been received, but approval has been given for only 1,856 projects so far. He said 700 applications have been rejected and another 8,000 are pending review,” he told a press conference today.

He also reminded contractors and developers to abide by the SOP to monitor construction sites and the movement of workers, and to ensure that their workers’ quarters meet the strict hygiene standards.

“To prevent the spread of Covid-19, companies must abide by the SOP when they resume operations,” Fadillah said.

He said permission to restart operations would be given only for works that do not require many workers.

These include “critical” works, projects are at least 90% complete and those managed by G1 and G2 contractors.