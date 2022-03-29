Application open for Japan’s MEXT 2023 scholarship

PETALING JAYA: The Embassy of Japan is pleased to announce that the Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho: MEXT) Scholarships for the academic year 2023 is open for application now.

Malaysians who would like to pursue their studies in Japan are invited to apply for the scholarship.

During the term of the scholarship, monthly allowances of approximately 143,000 yen (about RM5,200) will be given to postgraduate grantee (amount subject to change).

Fees of the entrance examination, matriculation and tuition at universities will be exempted.

A round-trip airplane ticket is also provided.

Postgraduate (1½ or 2 years course from April or October 2023):

a) Applicants must be under 35 years of age as of 1st April 2023 (i.e. born on or after 2nd April 1988)

b) Applicants must be a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree holder (minimum CGPA 3.4) with 16 years of formal education (excluding remove class). Undergraduates or Master’s students who are in the final year at their respective universities are eligible to apply.

c) Applicants who are civil servants must apply through the Public Service Department of Malaysia (JPA). For details, please visit http://www.jpa.gov.my, or contact “Unit Pengurusan Penawaran Dalam Perkhidmatan” at 03-88853569/03-88853571 or penawaranldp@jpa.gov.my

d) Application due date: 29 April 2022 (Friday), before 4:00pm.

Application forms and guidelines can be printed out from the Embassy of Japan’s website (www.my.emb-japan.go.jp). Late submissions will not be considered.

For further information, please access to www.my.emb-japan.go.jp or contact the embassy at

03-2177-2600 (ext. 157 [postgraduate]) or email to edu@kl.mofa.go.jp