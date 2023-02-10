Applications for foreign workers in three sub-sectors open Oct 10

PUTRAJAYA: Applications for the recruitment of foreign workers for barbershops as well as for the textile and goldsmith sub-sectors will open on Oct 10, said Human Resource Minister V.Sivakumar (pix).

He said it was in line with the government’s announcement last month to reopen the intake of foreign workers for the three sub-sectors which had been frozen since 2009.

Sivakumar said the Cabinet meeting on Sept 8 had approved the quota of 7,500 foreign workers for the three sub-sectors, including the existing 5,000 foreign workers in the sub-sectors, based on the records of the Immigration Department.

“One of the conditions is that the application must be made by employers registered with the Indian commerce association and no extension of the application is allowed after the quota of 7,500 foreign workers is met,“ he told a press conference here today.

For existing foreign workers, the application for renewal of the Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS) can be made by the employers from Oct 10.

Sivakumar said the approval of the recruitment of foreign workers for the three sub-sectors is also subject to the existing business operations and not new business.

“Prior approval from the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) director-general is also needed under Section 60K of the Employment Act 1955.

“Employers are also reminded to comply with all provisions of the labour law, including providing accommodation certified by JTKSM, minimum wage payment of RM1,500 and Social Security Organisation contributions,” he said.

For goldsmith and textile stores, the number of foreign workers should be no more than 15 per cent of the number of local workers for business premises with floor area ranging from 1,000 square metres to 5,000 sq m and three to four workers (200 sq m to 999 sq m).

For barbershops, the owner must possess a Malaysian Skill Certificate (SKM) recognised by the government and for every three barber chairs in the premises, one local worker and two foreign workers are allowed.

The application requirements and employment process of foreign workers for the three sub-sectors will be uploaded to the websites of the Ministry of Human Resources, JTKSM as well as the ministry’s social media platforms.-Bernama