Applications for halal certification among Bumiputeras increasing

SEMENYIH: Applications for halal certification by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) showed an increasing trend among Bumiputera entrepreneurs over the past three years since 2021.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said application statistics for Bumiputera obtained by JAKIM recorded a total of 1,500 applications in 2021, 1,700 in 2022 and 1,000 until June this year.

“The increase is due to the role played by JAKIM in encouraging industry players among Bumiputeras, especially among Muslims, to apply for the certificate.

“The fact is that many industry players are non-Bumiputeras and that’s why the application for the halal certificate was pioneered by non-Muslims,” he told a media conference after presenting donations to Rumah Perlindungan Al-Fattah, here, today.

A total of RM100,000 was channelled through Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) Taqwa Foundation to help clear the balance of the home purchase payment for elderly residents of Rumah Perlindungan Al-Fattah.

Also present at the presentation were Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi and Hulu Langat Member of Parliament Mohd Sany Hamzan.

Mohd Na’im said the donation was a follow-up to a surprise visit made with Ras Adiba following the problems faced by the residents due to the issue of a lack of funds on June 2.

“At a previous meeting, I was informed by Al-Fattah president Mohammad Azlan that he had to sell his car to pay the RM60,000 deposit on the house.

“The balance of RM100,000 must be settled by the end of June to prevent the 22 elderly residents from losing their place to live,” he said. - Bernama