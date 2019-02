PUTRAJAYA: Applications for the Ministry of Education’s Matriculation Programme for the 2018/2019 session will be open from Feb 25 to April 2.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Education (MOE), this application is only open to students who have sat for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination in 2018.

The applicant can purchase a five-digit Individual Identity Number (NPI) at any Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) counter at RM10.00 using the Identity Card Number or identification document used for the SPM examination in 2018.

“The result for the MOE Matriculation Programme will be issued through the website concerned.

Students or applicants need not send a copy of the SPM results to MOE’s Matriculation Division as the SPM results of successful candidates will be obtained directly from the Examination Board immediately after the SPM results are officially announced,” the statement said.

Students offered the MOE’s Matriculation Programme should print their own offer letter as it will be fully issued online. — Bernama