Applications for migrant construction workers approved

BINTULU: The government has approved some 14,000 applications to recruit migrant construction workers but the response from the foreign workers themselves has been quite slow, Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

He said the Human Resources Ministry had also signed agreements with Bangladesh and Indonesia to bring in their citizens to work in Malaysia.

However, Fadillah said the government was still waiting for the job offers to be taken up.

“There is approval but so far they (job offers) are not being taken up. Maybe currently there are lots of employment opportunities as they (Indonesia) have lots of (development) programmes in the pipeline.

“So this is what we are unsure of now (on why they are not coming over). The challenge now is to get workers (for the construction sector),” he told reporters participating in the Sarawak FTRoadpedia Tour at the Bintulu Airport here today.

The tour, organised by the Works Ministry, runs from June 9-11 and is aimed at reviewing the latest developments of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway construction project, crossing through Kuching, Bintulu, Sibu and Miri districts.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Pan Borneo project in Sarawak, Fadillah said the ministry would improve the safety system on the highway following feedback and criticism from local leaders.

“There has been criticism from elected representatives and local leaders on road signages, warnings and night reflectors. This has to be improved to ensure drivers are aware of junctions and diversions.

“There are also metal guard railings installed but some have collapsed. There could be vandalism at play here,” he added. — Bernama