Applications for Rahmah Cash Aid now open

PUTRAJAYA: Individuals eligible for the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) can submit their application and update their information online from today until March 31, according to the Finance Ministry (MOF).

“This aims to ensure that those who are eligible or are still not in the government database can submit their respective applications in addition to allowing existing recipients who have any information changes to make updates,” it said in a statement.

During the tabling of Budget 2023 last Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also Finance Minister said STR 2023 would help reduce the cost of living burden of nearly nine million beneficiaries, involving an allocation of almost RM8 billion.

On Jan 16, Anwar announced that the first phase of STR to 8.7 million people in the B40 group worth RM1.67 billion will be credited into the accounts of the registered recipients in stages from Jan 17.

The STR payment was made according to categories with four million households receiving RM300 each while 1.2 million senior citizens without spouses and 3.5 million single individuals each receiving RM100.

Applicants can refer to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on the STR Official Portal at https://bantuantunnai.hasil.gov.my for more information.

MOF said the data of phase one STR recipients will be automatically included in the government database to reduce exclusion errors, while data from several government agencies will be cross-checked for STR eligibility according to the conditions set.

“The ministry will also intensify programmes with community leaders to ensure that the aid is enjoyed by all Malaysians,” the statement read. - Bernama